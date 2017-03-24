Official report on Amtrak train crash in Northfield expected this fall

An official explanation of what led to a train crash in Vermont likely won't be out until this fall.

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 passengers derailed in Northfield in October 2015.

The crash injured three crew members and four passengers. At the time, officials blamed the derailment on a rock slide but we're told a detailed report from the National Transportation Safety Board is still being written.

A spokesperson for the agency says it will likely be published this fall.

