Official report on Amtrak train crash in Northfield expected this fall

Multiple crews were called to the St. Albans Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.
A new surgical center is opening at the Copley Hospital in the Vermont town of Morrisville.
Vermont ham radio enthusiasts held their annual field day Sunday.
A St. Johnsbury man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he pushed a pregnant woman down a flight of stairs.
The Burlington City Council Monday will decide whether to give the green light to infrastructure improvements on Saint Paul Street. Project planners want to prioritize the area between Main and Maple Street because of the construction of Champlain College's Eagles Landing student housing. It's all part of the city's Great Streets Initiative - aimed at improving foot traffic in the Queen City. The multi-million dollar initiative is partly paid for by tax increment financing voters app...
Officers tried to stop the car, but ended up on a car chase.
Senator Bernie Sanders is in the middle of a sharp debate this weekend on the impacts of the proposed Senate health care bill.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say seven of 16 elk that escaped from a preserve in Derby last week have returned home.
