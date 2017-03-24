Quantcast

NY man charged with sexually abusing child

ELLENBURG, N.Y. -

A northern New York man is behind bars after being charged with sexually abusing a child.

Richard Willard, 65, of Ellenburg, is also facing several weapons charges. He was held for lack of bail and is due back in court next week.

