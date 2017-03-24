Gillibrand takes aim at Trump's cuts to the arts

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in the North Country Friday. She spoke at the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh.

The senator called on her fellow lawmakers to reject President Trump's budget cuts which would eliminate funding for the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"I think everyone here understands how hard it is and how important it is to fight for humanities and the arts here in our community. Making sure that we have access to the arts and the humanities is fundamental to our families, to our students, to our community," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

The Strand Center is almost done with a $4 million restoration of the Strand Theater which Gillibrand toured Friday. About $2 million of that came from state and federal money.