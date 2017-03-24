Quantcast

The story behind Shen Yun

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's a Chinese dance extravaganza that's taking the stage in Burlington and it has a deep and controversial history. Ken Picard is writing about it in Seven Days. He appeared on "The :30" to tell us about it. Watch the video to see.

Shen Yun is Saturday at the Flynn in Burlington. There are two performances, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $73. There were still some left Thursday evening.

Click here for Picard's article in Seven Days.

