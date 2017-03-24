Investigators: Sex offender targeted another young victim

A brief video appearance Friday before a judge for Paul Martell of Colchester to enter a not guilty plea. But sex crimes detectives are predicting a lifetime of therapy for Martell's alleged victim.

"Well, it's a sad, sad, sad situation for this child," said Det. Don Demar of the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations.

Police say back in December, Martell, 52, molested a 12-year-old he knew. The child just told his therapist who went to authorities.

And while Martell denied the charges at his arraignment, detectives say he told them earlier this week he did it. Court records show he tried to kill himself with pills the same day the alleged victim got the courage to tell a grown-up what happened.

It's not the first time Martell has faced child sex assault charges. He went to prison 14 years ago after being convicted of abusing another child. He was released on furlough in 2010 and granted parole last year. Since then, he's been on Vermont's sex offender registry.

Reporter Jennifer Costa: As a sex crimes investigator, what outrages you most about what was able to happen here?

Det. Don Demar: Any time a child was abused outrages me. It's a very sad situation that this man has gone through the Department of Corrections. He went through all of their therapy. He was cleared and yet he still reoffends. It means we got a long, long ways to go to make the system work.

So how could this happen? Vermont Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard told us that federal law prevents her from commenting on specific treatment plans for any offender. But in general, offenders are not released on furlough or paroled without successfully completing treatment. We asked how effective that treatment is. She says it does cut the risk of reoffending but she could not give us a specific amount of reduced risk by our deadline.