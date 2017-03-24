The show is back on at Proctor High School

When you think of high school, memories of school plays may come to mind, but one school has gone without a performance for more than a decade. The stage in the Proctor High School auditorium hasn't seen a play in over 15 years.

"We were like, let's do theater, so we came up and checked out the stage and were like, ugh, it's not theater-ready," said Emily Jenkins, teacher.

That was last year. Jenkins is a tech teacher at the school and knew the stage was severely outdated and in order to put on a decent show needed improvements.

The Mortimer Proctor Fund also thought the stage deserved a facelift and donated $38,000 for all new equipment.

"We really wanted to be able to give them an authentic theater experience," said Jenkins.

Liana Hall is one of 20 students working together to put on "The High School Musical."

She's doing the acting but others are working behind the scenes to make sure everyone on stage sounds and looks their best.

"The kids will be learning how to use the technology and they'll be acting and they'll be singing and doing the choreography and building the sets and painting the sets so the students have a really heavy hand in this," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the theater program is just another avenue students at the sports-passionate school will have to express themselves.

If you want to go, the performance is 7 p.m. on April 7 and 8. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.