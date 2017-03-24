The challenges of transforming Vt. barns into event spaces

Monday, the town of Charlotte select board considered a zoning change that would effect a longtime landmark in town. The Old Lantern wanted to be considered in the West Charlotte Village District for their use as an event hall in the town plan. They have 70 events planned for this summer and fall season, many of them weddings. Some neighbors have complained to the town in the past because of noise. Others are worried about the effects of a zoning change on their property values.

The select board voted to have the Planning Commission work on the language of the submitted petition and make another recommendation to the select board.

There is a trend in Vermont to renovate old dairy barns into event venues. They have become popular wedding venues. But what's involved in getting town and sometimes state approval to do that?

Diane Snelling is a longtime state senator from Chittenden County who left the Legislature to become the chair of the Natural Resources Board for the state of Vermont. She joined us on "The :30" to discuss how Act 250 plays a role in those old barn conversions and what she is doing to improve the Act 250 permit process. Watch the video to see.

