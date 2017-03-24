Ownership debated in case of lost canine

A family from Lebanon, New Hampshire, has been looking for their missing dog for weeks. But as they know now, the pup wasn't missing for long after all.

Daniel Hall says he's had a couple of dogs over the years, but this little guy is special. So, when the pooch escaped and ran away, Daniel feared they'd never be reunited until now.

"I blame myself. The dog got out under my care," said Daniel.

Daniel's family has had 6-year-old Sampson since he was just a puppy.

"Anywhere we were allowed to bring him, we would most of the time bring him," said Jamon Hall, Daniel's son.

But when the rat terrier-Chihuahua ran away March 2, Daniel feared the worst. He had taken the pet's collar off because of a rash and the dog didn't have a microchip.

"He's a great family dog. He goes everywhere with us. He rides on my paddleboard with me," said Daniel.

Weeks went by with Daniel seeing no sign of Sampson. His dog bed lay empty, a collar and leash sat on the counter. Daniel says he tried it all, reaching out to local friends and posting to social media. He eventually got a photo to someone at the Upper Valley Humane Society who gave him a shocking surprise.

"The dog had absolutely no identification on it," said Nikki Grimes, Upper Valley Humane Society.

The society said Sampson had been taken in as a stray.

"She called me back and said, 'Yep, we had the dog. We kept him for a week. We put him in the adoptable pets. And he was adopted,'" said Daniel.

"It is heartbreaking for both families. And I'm so sorry that this has happened," said Grimes.

The humane society was stuck in the middle.

"I've probably seen 4,000 adoptions and this is the first time I've personally seen this," said Grimes.

The society reached out to the dog's new adoptive family explaining the situation. As we were there, a call was returned.

"About two minutes ago, I received the word that the new owner has decided to return Sampson," said Grimes.

And on Friday, there was a big moment. Daniel and his kids got to reunite with Sampson.

"Sammy! Oh, buddy. Oh, my goodness. Missed you, buddy," said Daniel.

It was a tough lesson learned for this dog owner.

"Do a better job than I did of keeping the collar on your dog," said Daniel.

He's grateful to be back with his best friend and to those who returned him.

"The people who had the dog did the right thing. It's a sad moment for them, but this is a happy moment for us," said Daniel.

Daniel says he tried to call the humane society from day one but says no one answered and he didn't leave a message.

The humane society says Sampson never made it onto their social media pages, but they did say they waited a week before adopting him out as required by law.

If your pet goes missing you should call the police department, the humane society and a veterinarian, and send a photo and leave a message. Also, check social media.

As for the unidentified adoptive owners who returned Samson, we're told they have not yet adopted a different pet.