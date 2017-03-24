Local officials react to defeat of GOP health care plan

There was a big defeat for the plan to repeal and replace the Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, pulled the bill late Friday afternoon.

"I will not sugar coat this, this is a disappointing day for us," said Ryan.

Republican leaders canceled the vote to repeal and replace Obamacare because they failed to win enough support in the House.

"We were very close. We were just, probably, anywhere from 10 to 15 votes short. Could have even been closer. We'll never know because you never know how they vote," said President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence to meet with members of the House freedom caucus Friday afternoon, but the conservatives wouldn't budge.

Ryan pulled the bill rather than go through with an embarrassing defeat.

"We were on the cusp of fulfilling an ambition that we've had for seven years, but we fell short," said Ryan.

Democrats savored the moment.

"It's pretty exciting for us. Yesterday our anniversary, today a victory for the Affordable Care Act and more importantly, for the American people," said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

Trump and Ryan pressured reluctant Republicans by reminding them that every single GOP member campaigned on overturning Obamacare.

"I think at the end of the day, you can't force people to vote. But I think we've given them every single reason to fulfill the pledge that they've made," said Ryan.

But some conservatives pushed for a more complete repeal.

"There are a lot of Republicans who came to Washington saying, that's why we came is to not go for just the possible but to go for what we promised voters and that's one of the clashes you've got here," said John Dickerson, CBS News political director.

Trump and Ryan will need conservative support in the weeks and months ahead as they push other legislation such as tax reform and funding for President Trump's border wall.

Some lawmakers in our region applauded the defeat including New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who panned the bill while visiting Plattsburgh.

"The Trump plan that has been offered is very destructive to New York. It's going to cut millions of people off of basic health care," said Gillibrand, D-New York.

Vermont's senators also reacted to the news with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, calling it a "major victory for working families of this country."

And Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said, "there are many clear and compelling lessons to be drawn from the ashes of this sad and botched episode."