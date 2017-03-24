3 face drug charges tied to death investigation

More charges Friday connected to the death investigation of a Fair Haven woman. A federal grand jury indicted three people on drug charges: two New Jersey men; Francesco Escribano, 34, and Richard Torruellas, 22; and a Brandon woman, Alyssa Grace, 20.

Police say the New Jersey men are tied in with the investigation into Alexandra Rooker's death. Rooker went missing March 3 and was found dead 11 days later at Wayne Oddo's house in Poultney. Police suspect she overdosed.

Investigators say Oddo told them the New Jersey men stayed at his house and paid him with heroin.

