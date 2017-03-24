Quantcast

Bus flips over in Concord - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Bus flips over in Concord

Posted: Updated:
CONCORD, Vt. -

It was a wild ride for one bus driver in Concord Friday afternoon.

The fire chief says the driver was on her way to pick up students at the Concord School and that her bus flipped as it came down the road. Right now it looks like slick roads were to blame. The good news is that there were no kids on board at the time and the driver was not hurt. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.