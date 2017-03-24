Quantcast

Longtime Plattsburgh business leader dies

PHOTO VIA PRESS-REPUBLICAN. Bill McBride Sr. is shown with his wife, Ginny McBride, as they marked their 60th anniversary in 2015. PHOTO VIA PRESS-REPUBLICAN. Bill McBride Sr. is shown with his wife, Ginny McBride, as they marked their 60th anniversary in 2015.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

A longtime business leader in Plattsburgh has died.

According to the Press Republican Bill McBride Sr. passed Thursday. According to the paper the car dealership owner served on multiple boards and played a role in redeveloping the Plattsburgh Air Force Base after it closed. McBride was 87. 

