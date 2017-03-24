Quantcast

Beloved Vt. actor and former lawmaker dies

WESTON, Vt. -

The Weston playhouse is saying goodbye to a beloved actor and former politician.

Sam Lloyd died at his home in Weston Friday. Lloyd came to the playhouse back in 1951 and had appeared in more than a thousand productions since then. In 1990 he was part of the cast for Sherlock Holmes alongside family members including his brother Hollywood actor Chris Lloyd.

Lloyd also served in the Vermont House for eight years.

He was 91 years old.

