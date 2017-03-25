Destination Recreation: Maple open house weekend.

"For us, spring and sugaring is a celebration," says sugar maker David Palmer from Palmer Sugar house in Hinesburg. This tradition was passed down from his grandma, to his dad, and now to him.

"It became a passion of hers that has carried on to me," he says It's passion that he loves sharing with the public. "It's really a great joy for us because knowing that my grandmother did this and my father did this,

Palmer is one of the many sugar makers throughout the state who are opening their doors March 25th and 26th.

"Most of them will say its the weekend they look forward to the most all year," says Amanda Voyer of the Vermont Maple Sugar Association. She says this is the weekend that sugar makers circle on their calendar.

It's expected that thousands of people will be visiting sugar houses all throughout the state for this open house weekend and they will be able to have a chance to see how the maple syrup is made and even pick up some and bring it home themselves.

"Specifically, for this weekend it may be the time that their seeing the biggest boost in sales for this this weekend in particular. People are coming through their doors which may not the rest of the year. They may not have an online presence or be selling bulk or that sort of thing," says Voyer.

Back in the sugar house, Palmer works on this side by side with his wife and he's hoping his daughters follow in his footsteps, something he's glad he did. "We think we are doing everything my grandmother and my dad wanted us to do so we are really excited to share it," says Palmer.



