Destination Recreation: Maple open house weekend.

Authorities believe a 14-year-old Delaware girl's actions caused her to fall about 25 feet from a New York amusement park's gondola ride and land in the arms of bystanders.
Authorities say a 14-year-old Delaware girl's actions caused her to fall from a New York amusement park ride and land in the arms of bystanders.
Sen. Patrick Leahy says he has a prescription to cut health care costs, and it has nothing to do with the Senate's Obamacare repeal and replace bill.
Sen. Patrick Leahy says he has a prescription to cut health care costs, and it has nothing to do with the Senate's Obamacare repeal and replace bill.
What's in a name? For the Vermont Public Service Board, which will change its title in July, apparently not much.
What's in a name? For the Vermont Public Service Board, which will change its title in July, apparently not much.
A warning for drivers in downtown Burlington -- watch out for a sinkhole on South Winooski Avenue.
A warning for drivers in downtown Burlington -- watch out for a sinkhole on South Winooski Avenue.
Officials say a computer virus infected a number of manufacturing tools at a Vermont manufacturing plant working to fulfill a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Officials say a computer virus infected a number of manufacturing tools at a Vermont manufacturing plant working to fulfill a $100 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.
Multiple crews were called to the St. Albans Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Multiple crews were called to the St. Albans Road home around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city.
Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city.
Vermont-based Purple Hearts Reunited says the medal belonged to Cpl. Everett Jesse Proper, who was born in 1894 in a Catskill Mountains town.
Vermont-based Purple Hearts Reunited says the medal belonged to Cpl. Everett Jesse Proper, who was born in 1894 in a Catskill Mountains town.