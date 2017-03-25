Hundreds meet in Hardwick for a chat with US lawmakers

A homeless man charged in a fatal stabbing on Burlington's Church Street in March is not competent to stand trial, according to a judge.
The final trial of a former state senator originally charged with sexually assaulting three women may be delayed.
Police say Derek Bristol broke into a St. Johnsbury convenience store with a stolen car, stole some items, and then led police on a high-speed chase.
A man accused of shoving a pregnant woman down the stairs and stabbing her hand with a knife was in court Monday.
There's an update to a story we told you about earlier this year about a mom whose car was hit by a stray bullet from a shooting range.
Police are searching for a woman they say stole lottery tickets and cash from a Veteran.
Sixteen year-old Bradley Smith is in critical condition after crashing into a telephone pole.
A Vermont State Police K-9 has passed away.
