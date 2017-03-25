Hundreds meet in Hardwick for a chat with US lawmakers

It was standing room only as hundreds filled the Hazen Union High School gym to hear from and speak to Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Peter Welch and Sen. Patrick Leahy. Health care was the hot topic after the Republican's health care bill to replace Obamacare was withdrawn Friday.

"The reason that we defeated them is that in Vermont and all over this country there were rallies, there were town meetings, and people stood up and they fought back and they told Trump and Ryan no," said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Crowds cheered and clapped in a noticeable show of support as the delegation addressed health care and other issues facing U.S. lawmakers.

"We have a system in this state of community health centers and our community hospitals. They provide good accessible health care to folks. This bill was going to make those places unstable," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Community members formed long lines to ask the lawmakers questions and express what issues they feel strongly about. For many, health care was not the only priority and not everyone was offering praise. Ebony Nyoni, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Vermont, challenged the politicians, saying more needs to be done to help minorities in the Green Mountains and across the country.

"I also wondered about what about the disparities between black people's salaries and white people's salaries, and what about the disproportionate rate of students of color who are being suspended and expelled from Vermont public schools," Nyoni said.

The lawmakers discussed many topics, including the potential cuts to federal funding for Meals on Wheels and the well-attended Women's March in Montpelier.

"Remember the Women's March? Nineteen-thousand showed up," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Leahy, Sanders and Welch say their fight is far from over as they continue to work for justice in Washington.