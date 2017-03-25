Family on fourth decade of making maple syrup

Maple syrup producers across the region are opening their doors this weekend to celebrate one of Vermont's best know products.

At Green's Sugarhouse in Poultney, the wood is burning and sap is boiling. The syrup is not quite at its finished stage but it has come along way from the trees it came from. They are two miles from the sugarhouse. The mountain in the back has about 3,000 taps.

"The best syrup is made from clean, cold sap boiled just as fast as you can," said Pamela Green.

Owners, Pamela and Richard Green, have been making maple syrup together more than 40 years and every year they open their doors to hundreds maple lovers.



"It's so great to have an open house like this where people can actually come and see what we do on a daily basis," Pamela Green said.

One of those guests Saturday was Governor Phil Scott. He said showcasing Vermont traditions like maple sugaring is important.

"Having people see and make the connection between how it's produced and when it ends up on their table means a lot to them," Scott said.

"It's really interesting to see the process," said Brenna Burgess of Poultney.

She and her sister Whitney make a tradition out of visiting the Poultney sugar house and can't leave without tasting the product.

"It's really sweet and really good," Whitney Burgess said.

"When it comes out of evaporator as finished syrup its 66.9 percent sugar," said Green.

The maple sugarhouse tours are taking place all weekend long.