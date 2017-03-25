Quantcast

Multiple guns were stolen from home in Newbury - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Multiple guns were stolen from home in Newbury

Posted: Updated:
NEWBURY, Vt. -

Multiple guns were stolen from a home in Newbury.  

Police say a home on the Rogers Hill Road was burglarized this past week.  A large amount of items were stolen including firearms, ammunition, a television, laptop computer, I-Pad, and medications.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police.   

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.