NH treating heroin overdoses as crime scenes

New Hampshire is leading the way when it comes to treating heroin overdoses as crime scenes.

Outgoing Attorney General Joe Foster launched the training program last summer so that officers could learn how to trace bad batches of heroin, with the goal of charging dealers who cause overdoses with "death resulting."

It's a previously rarely-used charge that carries up to life in prison. That training, which was recently highlighted by New Hampshire officials in Washington, now serves as a blueprint for other attorneys general nationwide.

