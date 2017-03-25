Quantcast

Launch of the State University of NY Hispanic Leadership Institute

NEW YORK -

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the launch of the State University of New York Hispanic Leadership Institute.   

The institute is charged with developing and supporting the next generation of executive-level Latino leaders across the SUNY system.
It will focus on developing, retaining and promoting Hispanic leaders at SUNY for the positions of university president, provost, chief financial officer and others.

