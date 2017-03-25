Orleans South Supervisory Union at a budget impasse

The Orleans South Supervisory Union hit an impasse with the local teacher's union after negotiations broke down this week.

Officials say the only way the negotiations can move forward is if a mediator gets involved. Hazen Union School board leaders say three of the district's school budgets failed to pass, including Hazen Union High School. School Board members say the high school's budget was voted down by six votes. The budget was around $6.8 million—which is $860,000 less than the previous year.

"And a reason it was lower is that we made some changes. We reduced positions to align the student teacher ratio," said Steven Freihofner, Chair of Hazen Union School Board.

More than four full time teaching positions and one support staff position were cut, but officials say the spending per student has increased--which could translate to a 3.1 percent rise in equalized education property tax rates. Freihofner says that will affect each town differently--not all would see an increase in taxes. Voters will have the chance to vote again in April.