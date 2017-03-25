Norwich wins National Championship

The Norwich men's hockey team beats Trinity, 4-1 Saturday night to capture its fourth NCAA Division III National Championship.

"There's really no words right now, it's pretty crazy," Norwich captain, Tyler Piacentini said. "I'm just so proud of these guys, from everyone that has to do with Norwich hockey from our trainers to everyone. We had a great group of guys in the locker room and we left nothing behind out there, they did a great job and our fans are unbelievable this weekend. They have been all year."

After a scoreless first period, Norwich's Anthony Flaherty scored with 18:22 left in the 2nd period. The Bantams answered right back with a Power Play goal by Tyler Whitney with 14:45 left in second. The Cadets Todd Jackson gave his team the lead back firing a wrister through to give Norwich a 2-1 lead late in the second.

Paul Russell added an insurance goal with 13:45 left in the third period. Tournament most valuable player, William Pelleiter, scored an empty net goal in the final minute.

Cadets Senior, Ty Reichenbach, made a career-high 35 saves including three huge stops in one sequence late in the third period.

This is Norwich's first national title since 2010 and it comes one year after the Cadets missed the NCAA Tournament.

"We've got a sign that's above the rink as we leave that says 'Leave nothing behind.' We took it down, we brought it with us. It's in the locker room. That's their signature," Norwich head coach, Mike McShane said. "They were determined not to leave anything behind. I was blessed."

The team is scheduled to arrive back to campus between 2:00-2:30 Sunday afternoon.