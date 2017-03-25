Police investigate man who went out window with child

Police say a man holding his child, either fell or jumped from an upper floor window at a South Burlington apartment complex.

Crime scene tape and police surrounded the area at the Farrell Street apartments where the incident took place Saturday afternoon. When first responders arrived shortly after 1pm, they found the man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Luckily, the child had only minor injuries. They were both transported to the hospital. Police say that due to the nature of the incident and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released until the investigation is complete.