VBCA All Stars in Windsor

The Vermont Basketball coaches association held its annual senior all star games today in Windsor.

In the Division 3/4 girls game, the South beat the North, 66-46.

In the Division 3/4 boys game, the South beat the North, 90-84.

In the Division 1/2 girls game, the North won over the South, 41-40.

In the Division 1/2 boys game, the North beat the South, 83-80.

