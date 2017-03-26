In The Kitchen: Stir fried cabbage

STIR FRIED CABBAGE

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 small head cabbage (or 1/2 a large head), thinly sliced or shredded

1 large carrot, shredded

pinch ground ginger

~1/2-1 tablespoon soy sauce

~1/2--1 tablespoon oyster sauce

~1 tablespoon brown sugar

Optional Adds: 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, hot chile sauce to taste

Process:

In a wok or large saute pan, over medium-high heat, add in canola oil and onion, and saute to 1 minute. Next, add in the carrot, and saute for another minute. Next add in the cabbage and saute for a couple minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the cabbage begins to wilt add in ginger, soy sauce, oyster sauce and brown sugar. Stir until combined. Continue cooking the vegetable mixture for another several minutes, stirring occasionally, until it's tender. Lastly add in any optional ingredients like sesame oil, sesame seeds and/or hot chile sauce to taste. Serve warm.

Notes: You can serve this as a side dish or you can turn this into a full meal by adding in a protein like pork, chicken, tofu, or shrimp, and serving it with rice.