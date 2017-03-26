Would the President's proposed budget affect Meals on Wheels Vermont?

One of the items next on President Donald Trump's agenda is his proposed budget, which would make cuts to a number of programs, including Meals on Wheels.

"We can't spend money on things just because they sound good. Meals on Wheels sounds great, again that's a state decision to fund that particular portion, but, again, they take the federal money and give it to the states and say we want to give you money for programs that don't work. We can't defend that anymore," said Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director.

The comments sparked fears about what the president's "Skinny Budget" could cut in the upcoming years. Peter Carmoli of Burlington Meals on Wheels serves 250 people a day in Burlington area, and he defends the work of Meals on Wheels.

"The results are obvious to anyone who's worked at Meals on Wheels," Carmoli said.

Under the president's first proposed budget, the impact will vary from place to place. Programs like Meals on Wheels are not federally funded and get their money from state and local grants, but some of those grants are federally funded. Meals on Wheels gets a lot of money from donations, as well.

Advocacy organization Agewell Vermont oversees how that federal money gets to Meals on Wheels. In a statement, Agewell's Director of Development said, "Seventy percent of our Meals on Wheels funding comes from federal dollars through the Older Americans Act -- which clearly could put us at risk should future cuts come to fruition."

That has Meals on Wheels recipient Aline Demers worrying about what could happen.

"If they cut funding there are a lot of people that will be very distressed and physically affected," Demers said. "If I didn't have the option, I would be out in the creek. I don't know what I would do."

Back in the kitchen, Carmoli knows the cuts would trickle down and harm Meals on Wheels here in Vermont.

"It will be an indirect hit to us. If they don't have it, they can't give what they don't have," he said.

He's hoping for the best and focused on the next delivery.

"If you eat properly, you will be much more able to fight off illness, and we are helping people do that," Carmoli said.

The proposed budget lists many other programs that could face cuts, along with some programs that would be getting a boost in funding like military and defense.