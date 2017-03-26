Sanders says he'll introduce 'Medicare for all' bill

Vermont's Congressional delegation says its going to move forward with a "Medicare for all" bill.

At Saturday's town meeting in Hardwick, Senator Bernie Sanders told the audience he will introduce a bill soon, and Congressman Peter Welch said he plans to introduce the same bill in the House. Sanders, appearing on CNN's State of the Union Sunday, called for President Trump to work with Democrats to improve the existing law.

"Look, what rational people would say is, 'What are the problems? And how do we fix it?' Are deductibles too high? Of course they are. Are there some parts of the country where people don't have a choice? Yes, that's true. Let us do, among other things, a public option. Let us give people in every state of this country a public option from which they can choose. Let's talk about lowering the age of Medicare eligibility from 65 to 55. Let's deal with the greed of the pharmaceutical industry. Those are areas that we can work together on," Sanders said.

GOP lawmakers even before they had a majority in Congress have long opposed the public option that Sanders supports.