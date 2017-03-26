UVM to start teaching for-credit courses in prison

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont is going to be teaching courses in some of the state's prisons in hopes of educating inmates in the traditional liberal arts to help them build a better life once they've been released.

When professors begin offering the first courses at Vermont's women's prison in South Burlington next spring, the school will be participating in the Consortium of the Liberal Arts in Prison, a program that originated at New York's Bard College.

Vermont sociology professor Kathy Fox says the Bard experience has shown there is tremendous untapped potential languishing in prisons.

State corrections commissioner Lisa Menard says inmates could be exposed to opportunities they may not have known they'd ever have.

Fox says the courses would probably be a mix of traditional math, science and humanities.

