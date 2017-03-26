Annual BodeFest benefits Olympic skier's nonprofit group

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain is hosting its 12th annual BodeFest.

The event Saturday benefits the Turtle Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit group founded by Olympic medalist and four-time world skiing champion Bode Miller and his family. The organization supports adaptive and youth athletic programs.

This year's BodeFest includes a "Kids Ski with Bode" run, a race and a private autograph session. There's also a live and silent auction.

