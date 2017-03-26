Best skiing of the season at many X-C areas

Cross Country skiers say this month's snow has brought perfect conditions on the trails.

Though some ski areas suffered a major loss of snow with this winter's sporadic warm ups, many are now back in business with this month's blizzard and extra snowfall. Skiers say the conditions for cross country skiing are just right.

"Pretty perfect right now. We're in late March, and we have snow like it's December, and it's been pretty crazy with the last few storms, and now that it's sunny and nice out it's pretty perfect," said Jake Barton with the Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

Craftsbury officials say almost all of their trails are open and they've been packed with skiers since the recent snow. They expect their season could last well into late April.