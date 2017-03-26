Girls train with world-class biathletes

Girls lined up in Craftsbury Sunday to learn how to learn to shoot and ski with the best.

Ten Year-old Lila Brillhart has skied for years with her family. Now she's working to combine her skills on the snow with her skills with the trigger--through biathlon. "I started this year, but it's really fun. I haven't shot with the .22s yet. Well this is my first time shooting with the .22s, but I've been shooting with laser rifles and the air rifles," Brillhart said.

Sunday she and at least 100 girls aged 8 to 18 came out to the Craftsbury Outdoor Center for the Girls with Guns Biathlon Clinic. U.S. Olympic biathlete Susan Dunklee--who recently won a silver medal in the world championships---was one of the many coaches. "We brought back medals from World Championships. I got the first woman's medal ever, and it's just really exciting. To see all these people back home watching the races on TV, and all the kids that have been following and getting really excited about it, I can't wait to share the sport with them," Dunklee said.

The sport has European origins, but Dunklee says she thinks it's a great sport for Vermonters--combining cross country skiing and rifle shooting. "To me it doesn't really matter so much what sport it is. I think sports can teach confidence and leadership. It can give you a reason to be excited about being outside and living a healthy lifestyle, and a way to have fun with friends," she said.

Girls lined up with coaches at the shooting range to practice hitting targets. For many it was a first time ever shooting a real gun. "It felt cool and nice, but you have to -- the trigger you only have to pull it really softly, but usually I'm used to pulling it really hard. I got 3 out of 5," said 9 year-old Camille Marineau.

In addition to shooting, the girls learned about rifle safety and skiing. "To have the actual--the real rifles--and the full size range with these coaches too, they're really amazing to have access to these level athletes to bring along with these young girls. I think it's really cool," said Seth Marineau, a parent from Barre.

Helping girls learn a new sport on the snow.