Tick season brings renewed Lyme Disease concerns

Public officials and law enforcement tackle addiction. It's a problem our entire region is facing. Community members learned about the dangers of opioids and treatment options.
Public officials and law enforcement tackle addiction. It's a problem our entire region is facing. Community members learned about the dangers of opioids and treatment options.
We have special election results to share from Burlington.
We have special election results to share from Burlington.
Did a connection to cocaine get him killed? WCAX has discovered more details about the 2015 murder of a UVM college student.
Did a connection to cocaine get him killed? WCAX has discovered more details about the 2015 murder of a UVM college student.
Police say two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a school threat in Essex Junction.
Police say two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a school threat in Essex Junction.
A Wilder resident is recovering after being attacked during a home invasion.
A Wilder resident is recovering after being attacked during a home invasion.
Police are investigating allegations of disturbing behavior during National Guard training.
Police are investigating allegations of disturbing behavior during National Guard training.
A Vermont man accused of killing his ex-wife's husband is suing her and her family members in a property dispute.
A Vermont man accused of killing his ex-wife's husband is suing her and her family members in a property dispute.
New Hampshire authorities say a Claremont man has been accused of setting a fire involving a vehicle at a residence.
New Hampshire authorities say a Claremont man has been accused of setting a fire involving a vehicle at a residence.