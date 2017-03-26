NH man charged with DUI in 3-car crash

Charges have been filed in connection with a head-on crash in Westmoreland, New Hampshire that sent a woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police say 28-year-old Matthew Dunn on Sunday was attempting to pass several cars in a no passing zone on Route 12 when he collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction. The driver -- Ellen Corbett of New Ipswich, New Hampshire-- was air-lifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver of a third vehicle that was also hit was not injured.

Dunn suffered only minor injuries. The Raymond resident has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

