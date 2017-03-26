Norwich Brings Trophy Home to Northfield

The Norwich men's hockey team arrived back in Northfield Sunday afternoon with a fourth national championship trophy in tow. The Cadets were escorted through town by a firetruck and state troopers, and met a group of cheering fans when the bus arrived back at Kreitzberg Arena on campus.

"Our support's tremendous," said senior forward Austin Surowiec. "It's really unparalleled with any other school in Division III hockey. We really have it lucky here with our fan support, community support, and everybody else that helps us out: trainers, managers...we have the full package here, it's awesome."



"When we got closer, people were talking on the bus," added senior defenseman Cody Smith. "We heard that some people were going to be here and I mean just look at this. The support is just unbelievable, they've been here all year and it's just an unbelievable feeling."

