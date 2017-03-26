Top 3 on 3 for March 26th

At number three, Henry Riehl had a day for Middlebury men's lacrosse against Plattsburgh Tuesday. He scored four goals, but none were prettier than the third: AJ Kucinski finds Riehl who spins and forks one backhand on the bounce and in! The Panthers won 17-10.



At number two, a banner weekend for a pair of local biathletes at the national championships in Jericho: Lake Placid Native and UVM alum Lowell Bailey took two golds and a silver on the men's side, and Barton native Susan Dunklee did one better, sweeping the pursuit, sprint, and mass start on the women's side.



And at number one, they dominated this segment all season and this week was no different. The Norwich Cadets took home their fourth D-III men's hockey title this weekend on the strength of highlight reel goals from Jake Erickson, Kevin Salvucci, Todd Jackson, and Paul Russell. Norwich staking their claim as the top team in the country, and they seize the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.