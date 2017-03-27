Leahy to target Trump cuts to social service programs

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy is decrying proposed federal cuts to heating and weatherization programs for the poor, saying good heating is a matter of life or death.

Leahy and leaders of Vermont programs that direct federal funds to needy people said Monday that proposed federal budget cuts by President Donald Trump would leave many out in the cold.

Jan Demers, executive director of the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, said that if the cuts go through, her office would lose nearly 40 percent of its funding.

Leahy, who is the vice-chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, said he believes the committee will not accept a cut to a program that provides heating assistance to poor households. He says more than 21,000 Vermont families used the program last year.

