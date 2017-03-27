Quantcast

Protests at Boston hearing for Vermont farmworkers

BOSTON (AP) - About 100 people have protested the detention by federal immigration officials of three advocates for Vermont dairy farm workers.

A judge in Boston set bond on Monday for two of the advocates and denied bond for a third, following their recent arrest in Vermont by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Immigration officials allege they're in the U.S. illegally.

The Burlington Free Press reports Cesar Alex Carrillo's bond was set at $21,000 but the judge revoked it because of Carillo's arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, a charge that was dismissed.

The judge set bond of $2,500 each for Zully Palacios and Enrique Balcazar, who were arrested as they left the office of Migrant Justice in Burlington, Vermont.

The group rallied outside the federal courthouse in Boston before the hearings.

