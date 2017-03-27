News service sues Vermont over access to court records

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A California-based news service has filed a lawsuit against the Vermont court system, alleging it improperly conceals newly filed lawsuits in violation of the public's right to access court records under the First Amendment.

The Burlington Free Press reports the suit filed by Courthouse News Service in federal court says Vermont is the only state in the U.S. that keeps most lawsuits secret until after the papers have been served on defendants.

The suit claims that process can lead to months of delays in disclosing new cases.

The lawsuit is asking a federal judge to declare the state's confidentiality rules unconstitutional and order state court personnel to provide immediate access to newly filed lawsuits.

Megan Shafritz, of the Vermont Attorney General's office, says the state intends to defend the current practice.

