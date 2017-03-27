Quantcast

Police: Erratic driving leads to I-91 heroin bust

DUMMERSTON, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say erratic driving ended with a heroin bust on I-91 in Dummerston Sunday night.

State Police say 28 year-old Aliya Mayo, 23 year-old Jaiquan Martin, 20 year-old Dahari Martin, and 18 year old Samuel Alicea are charged with moving heroin through Vermont.  Authorities say all four are from Hartford, Connecticut, and that they were pulled over after the driver was having a hard time staying in the lane and speeding.

Police say they found 190 bags of heroin in the car during the stop. 

