Police: Erratic driving leads to I-91 heroin bust

A Vermont farmer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his daughter's boyfriend and burying his body beneath a manure pile.
A plea deal for the owner of a bull that prosecutors say escaped its pasture and caused a fatal crash.
The owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in New Hampshire where more than 80 neglected Great Danes were seized insists she is innocent.
A ski industry group is warning ski areas around New Hampshire to keep an eye on their copper.
There's a warning from New Hampshire State Police after they spotted a dangerous situation.
Driving through a dangerous curve is not uncommon in Vermont. Right now, Vermont is making a move to understand the dangers out there.
As we approach the Fourth of July, some fireworks are being recalled.
The Vermont Public Service Board has ordered a review of the state's utility regulation system saying it wants to make sure it's equipped to handle modern utilities.
