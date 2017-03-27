Fuel tanker rollover closes Rt. 7 in Manchester

A fuel tanker rollover has closed down Route 7 in Manchester.

State transportation officials say the tanker loaded with gasoline ran into trouble between Exit's 3 and 4. Officials report that there may be a leak and that a haz-mat team has deployed. Vermont State Police say the accident was reported around 8:45 a.m. Monday, and that the closure is expected to take some time to cleanup. There is no word on any injuries.

Route 7 is now open.