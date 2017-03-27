VTrans to take emergency action on Middlebury bridges

Downtown Middlebury is getting some temporary bridges as part of a long term fix.

VTrans announced Monday it is set to install two temporary bridges along Vermont 30 before the long planned tunnel project is complete. Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn issued the emergency order.

The agency reports accelerated deterioration has prompted them to get approval and quickly put the bridges in place as a precaution.

VTrans will be presenting preliminary plans Tuesday at the Middlebury Selectboard meeting at 6 p.m.

Related Story:

Middlebury bridge construction project has business owners worried