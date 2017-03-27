Moulton appointed Vermont Tech President

Vermont Tech has a new president.

The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees over the weekend unanimously appointed Patricia Moulton to take the job. Moulton, who has served as the college's interim president since September, is the first woman president in the school's 150 year history. Moulton previously served as the Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under Governor Peter Shumlin.

Moulton replaced former Vermont Tech President Dan Smith, who is now president of the Vermont Community Foundation.