Quantcast

Moulton appointed Vermont Tech President - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Moulton appointed Vermont Tech President

Posted: Updated:
Patricia Moulton/File Patricia Moulton/File
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont Tech has a new president.

The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees over the weekend unanimously appointed Patricia Moulton to take the job. Moulton, who has served as the college's interim president since September, is the first woman president in the school's 150 year history.  Moulton previously served as the Secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under Governor Peter Shumlin.

Moulton replaced former Vermont Tech President Dan Smith, who is now president of the Vermont Community Foundation. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.