Bellows Falls apartment complex destroyed by fire

A suspicious fire in Bellows Falls early Monday morning destroyed a three-story apartment complex and threatened other nearby homes.

Firefighters remained on scene of the apartment complex fire on Church Place well into the day Monday. Some of them had been there since 3 a.m. when the call first came in. Neighbors like Arianna Parris awoke to the commotion. "I saw all sorts of lights and I saw flames coming out of the downstairs building and then it kind of just went up," Parris said.

Photos of the scene show flames shootingt through the structure. There was no saving the unoccupied building which houses five apartments. "Upon arrival on scene we had heavy fire blowing out of the back of the building on all three floors," said Bellows Falls Fire Chief Steve Cenate.

A crane was brought in to begin the demolition. Church Place is a short one-way street with houses very close together. "I was wondering if it was going to spread all the way down or how much damage was going to be done," Parris said. She witnessed a family being evacuated from a home right next to the burning building.

"We protect the occupied exposure on the north side. There was another cottage building out back that started catching on fire. They knocked it down before it got inside. That is an abandoned building as well," Chief Cenate said.

Luckily no injuries were reported. "It was just really startling to wake up and realize that your street is basically on fire. It was terrifying. I woke my boyfriend up and we just kind of watched it. It was pretty scary," Parris said.

The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated, however the fire chief says it does appear suspicious.