Record donation to Upper Valley Land Trust

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire couple has donated 1,100 acres to the Upper Valley Land Trust for permanent conservation, the largest donation in the organization's history.

The Valley News reports Christina and Harvey Hill, of Charlestown, are keeping 27 acres for the home they built in 1989.

The publicly accessible land includes parts of Charlestown, Claremont and Unity, encompassing high-quality timber stands, large hayfields, wetlands, streams, vernal pools and a large breached beaver pond.

Trust President Jeanie McIntyre says the land is particularly valuable because of the Hills' sustainable forestry practices. McIntyre said the size and quality of the land provides "all sorts of teaching opportunities for people," from demonstrating thoughtful timber harvesting and related activities, to identification courses for natural resources, plants, winter trees and animal tracking.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.