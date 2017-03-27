A pair of Vermont dog owners were dealt some terrible news back in August. They've came up with a Made in Vermont solution to try and help get through a tough time, and at the same time have opened an avenue to help others.

For several years at the Marshfield Village Store there's been a mascot named Marley. "He ended up only being four weeks old when we got him from a place in Connecticut," said Kenny Phillips.

Kenny and Ciara Phillips are Marley's owners, and run the Village Store. Unfortunately over the weekend their eight year-old pit bull lost his seven-month battle with T-cell Lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. The Phillips had been paying for treatment. The initial emergency vet visit alone cost their entire life savings. "He's shown so much love to us, this is the only we we can repay him, to try and keep him around as long as we can," Kenny said.

Wrap your neck around this idea. To help raise money for care, Ciara has been sewing dog collars and bandanas, selling them on the web, and in the store. "The collars so far have been a huge hit and I really like making them," she said.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: And doing it with Marley in mind.

Ciara Phillips: That makes it that much better.

"The black and red plaid is very popular," Ciara said. "They're pretty sturdy. They've been Marley tested."

"I really envy how much work she puts in. I don't understand how she can do it," Kenny said. "All these different kinds."

On this day, Marley was wearing a super hero bandana. "He's kind of been like our super hero. He's been through a lot. He's a fighter," Kenny said.

Even though Marley's fight is over, Ciara still plans on making the Team Marley gear for pet parents in the same predicament. "We knew we wanted to do it, so we made it work. Came up with this idea and it's worked so far and we hope that it can help others," she said.

Team Marley will move forward. "He's got that face," Kenny said. The former face of this place is now the face of animal accessories aimed at providing critical financial care. "There's some Team Marley right there."