Icy roads cause accidents, close schools

Icy roads delayed or closed schools, and led to accidents around the region Monday morning.

The sleet began overnight, leaving treacherous driving conditions that prompted 187 schools to delay or close for the day.

In Groton the roads were so bad a VTrans plow driver rolled his rig. Police say 37 year-old Jason Potter was headed northbound, salting a section of Rt. 232 when he hit an icy spot and went off the shoulder, rolling the truck onto its passenger side. He was wearing a seat belt and was able to get out on his own.

In another incident police say a tractor trailed jack-knifed on the southbound lanes of I-89 in Williamstown, partially blocking traffic for a few hours.

There's been no word yet on whether road conditions played a factor in a fuel tanker rolling over in Manchester.

