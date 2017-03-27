New zoning code helps Winooski build up

The City of Winooski is on the move. A new five-story performance venue called the Strand has been proposed for Main Street, just one of a number of building projects in the works.

The city has approved something called "form-based zoning" instead of "use-based." Heather Carrington, the city's Community and Economic Development officer says it's all about what the building looks like -- its physical form and setting -- to accommodate new businesses and apartments.

The City of Winooski is only 1.5 square miles big and it is home to just over 7,000 people, but it is growing -- not out, but up.

"We have six projects that are in some stage of permitting, so we are looking at about 30 new residential units coming in. We have commercial space coming in, we have the renovation of a previously vacant commercial property, and it's happening both on Main Street and on East Allen," said Carrington.

On Main Street, vacant buildings were torn down. It is part of the city's new designated gateway districts leading into Winooski. There are plans for a four- story building with commercial space on the first floor and apartments above.

"I have a set of plans for one of the permitted projects that is coming online and it really gives you a good sense of the fact that it is bringing that urban downtown feel right up the gateways," said Carrington.

They are using something called form-based code, which encourages mixed use buildings. "That was adopted in July of 2016 and basically what it has done is created predictable standards for development, so it is much easier for developers to know what it is that is required of them as they are coming in, and it is just creating a boom in development," said Carrington.

The gateway districts include East Allen Street, Main Street, and Mallets Bay Avenue. If all goes as planned these areas of Winooski will look completely different in the years to come.

These are areas that in the past have been a haven for drug activity, most notably a big Federal bust last July when nine people were arrested. "This sort of concentrated drug activity has a particularly corrosive effect on a single neighborhood in the heart of Winooski," said then U.S. Attorney for Vermont, Eric Miller, following the bust.

Planners in Winooski are focused on the future. "I will say that we currently have about $24 million in investment coming into the city through these various developments, so that's nothing to sneeze at," said Carrington.

It is not all new development. Carrington says there are plans to renovate existing buildings and private homes as well. The goal is to have that development spread out to the gateway districts and grow the economy and community at the same time.