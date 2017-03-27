Woman admits her part in Burlington backwoods beating

It was an emotional courtroom face-off when the woman who helped beat a transgender man to death apologized to his family.

"I'm apologizing for my part, no matter how big or small in this gruesome, unnecessary act inflicted on your loved one," said Allison Gee.

Gee, 26, admitted to her part in the brutal backwoods beating in May 2016.

It came after Beede allegedly dumped urine on a tent. In an alleged team effort to get revenge, Gee punched victim Beede in the head and kicked him in the torso.

The 38-year-old Milton man died in the hospital just days later.

"You don't know the pain we feel," said Lisa Beede, Amos' sister.

Gee was originally accused of murder after the attack, along with four others.

In court Monday, it was revealed Gee went out to get breakfast sandwiches after the deadly beat down and fled to San Diego where some of the beating suspects were later caught by police.

"They don't know. They don't know what they did," said Lisa.

Gee's plea deal amends her charge from second degree murder to aggravated assault cutting her time in prison to five years. Prosecutors said they agreed to it because Gee was the least involved and had no criminal history.

"It's always better to have somebody testifying against the other people that was there," said Sarah George, Chittenden County State's Attorney.

As Gee shed tears, a judge allowed her wrist restraints to be unshackled so she could use a tissue. But with four more related cases still to go, Beede's family remains locked in sadness and heartache.

"We're still missing that part of our heart and our family that we'll never have back," said Ina Mckinney, Amos' sister.

Gee has already served nearly a year in prison.

If she violates any of her probation conditions upon release, she would have to serve more time.

Prosecutors say there are no other plea deals on the table for the other four accused in Beede's death. They're all still in jail.

