Governor reminds Vt. elderly to watch our for scams

There's a reminder for the elderly to watch out for scams.

Senior citizens living at the Springfield Housing Authority had a special guest Monday, Governor Phil Scott. He addressed a host of issues facing the elderly, including health care, jobs and keeping young people in Vermont. Another purpose of the event was to raise awareness about scams targeting senior citizens. Those who organized the talk say seniors are vulnerable because they are often alone and unsuspecting that they would be the target of a con.

"Someone has their relative in jail for a crime they didn't commit. That kind of scam. Or, they call you up on the phone and say you won a ton of money all you have to do it tell us your name and address and what have you," said Don McGee, event organizer.

According to AARP, an advocacy group for the older population, there are ways to protect yourself. Never give out personal information over the phone. Never write checks or wire money to someone you do not know and make sure you are signed up for the federal governments do not call list.