Vt lawmakers weigh impacts of $2 lodging tax

Could the cost of Lake Champlain cleanup be offset by increasing the cost of visiting Vermont?

Two dollars -- that's the per night fee key state senators want to add to stays in Vermont's hotels, campgrounds, and Airbnb rentals. Business Traveler Michael Dias says housing cost is a consideration when booking an extended vacation if not a one-night stay. "That sort of becomes the second thing you look at besides food and entertainment, it's sort of right at the top of the list," Dias said.

The proposed move would raise more than seven million dollars a year. Proponents envision pouring a little less than five million into lake cleanup, and the rest into an affordable housing program pitched by Governor Phil Scott. That doesn't make Scott a fan of the fee. "I think I have made it quite clear that I would veto any proposal that raises taxes and fees, and they went ahead and passed it anyways," Gov. Scott said.

In a pricey hotel, it's hard to imagine the hike scaring away customers. But the two dollars would come on top of the state's nine-percent tax, and local taxes in places like Burlington. A $200 room at Hotel Vermont already comes stocked with $22 in taxes. This proposal would make it 24. And of course that cost gets multiplied when a group wants to book dozens or even hundreds of rooms. "The concern is the diminishing customer, the customer that doesn't come back," said Joe Carton with Westport Hospitality, the operator of Hotel Vermont and other Burlington hotels.

Alison James rents part of her house, and a teeny tiny house on Airbnb. The proposed fee would represent a greater proportion of what she charges than a hotel, but she says she can support it if the cash truly goes to worthy causes like affordable housing and lake cleanup. "I love this state and I feel deeply indebted to this state, and I don't think we'd have a single person in our Airbnb if it was somewhere less attractive," she said.

While two dollars more a night, may not scare-off folks considering the state's priciest hotels, it could add up for those that rely on large groups. And the plan wouldn't just impact out-of-staters, the biggest cost impact could easily fall on campground visitors.

