New advanced manufacturing program paying off for NY college

Finding a job after college is not always easy, but some students in the North Country are getting them quickly.

For Clinton Community College students Craig Bacon and Mason Kozak, getting a hands on education is important to getting hired.

"Everyone thinks you need to get a business degree, or liberal arts, or things like that, when really learning a trade is where it's at. So if you want to get a job and excel in an area this is it," said Kozak.

Clinton County is home to dozens of manufacturing companies, the most recent to set up shop being Norsk Titanium, a Norwegian Aerospace company. Kozak says that's where he wants to work after college.

"I could be an engineer and work on the 3D printing machines that they have and maintenance them and service them, or I could be an operator, which is running the machine, and that kind of thing, and I don't know yet. I'd have to feel it out and see what they're both like, but that's definitely right up my alley," said Kozak.

With a new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing being built by the college, Kozak and Bacon are hoping that will make their odds of getting hired that much better. The construction for the new 30,000 square-foot facility began in May of 2016, but it is now more than half way complete.

"I mean it's definitely a big step, and it's in the right direction, and it's going to open up a lot of opportunities for employment and getting a job after two years here or even furthering your education," said Kozak.

The project cost more than $11 million, but the college is paying for it with a SUNY 2020 grant totaling $12.7 million. Officials say news of the facility has already increased enrollment in their technology program by 9 percent.

"One of the big things these companies are constantly saying, you go out and you talk to any of the companies, it's not that there's no jobs in the area, it's that they lack the skilled workforce that they need to fill their positions. In fact there's a ton of jobs. Students who graduate from our programs are swept up immediately," said Kristopher Renadette, Advanced Manufacturing director at Clinton Community College.

The new facility is more than double the size of the current space on campus making room for new equipment and new learning opportunities.

Construction is expected to be finished up in June and it should be all ready for students coming into classes in August.